June 2021 Report on Global Smart Waste Management System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Water and Wastewater Management, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water and Wastewater Management industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Dow Chemical Company

Scinor Water

Biwater International Ltd.

Azko Nobel N.V.

Desalitech Inc.

Suez Environment S.A

Nalco-Ecolab Company

Nanostone Water Inc.

Black and Veatch

BASF SE

Metito

Aquatech International

Veolia Environment S.A

General Electric

IDE Technologies

Ashland Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

By Type:

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Antifoaming Agents/Defoamers

Coagulants and Flocculants

Biocides and Disinfectants

pH Adjusters and Softeners

Others

By Application:

Electric Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals Manufacturing

Mining & Mineral Processing

Municipal

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water and Wastewater Management Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

1.2.2 Antifoaming Agents/Defoamers

1.2.3 Coagulants and Flocculants

1.2.4 Biocides and Disinfectants

1.2.5 pH Adjusters and Softeners

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electric Power Generation

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Chemicals Manufacturing

1.3.4 Mining & Mineral Processing

1.3.5 Municipal

1.3.6 Food & Beverages

1.3.7 Pulp & Paper

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Water and Wastewater Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Water and Wastewater Management Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Water and Wastewater Management Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water and Wastewater Management (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water and Wastewater Management Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Water and Wastewater Management Market Analysis

….continued

