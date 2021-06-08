June 2021 Report On Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2026

The global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market covered in Chapter 4:

CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing

EVRAZ

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

Jindal SAW Ltd

Essar Steel

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

Borusan Mannesmann

Tenaris

CHU KONG PIPE

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

JFE

Baosteel

EUROPIPE Group

Zhejiang Kingland

American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

ERW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 ERW Pipes

1.5.3 SSAW Pipes

1.5.4 LSAW Pipes

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Crude Oil Transmission

1.6.3 Natural Gas Transmission

1.6.4 Refined Products Transmission

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Industry Development

……Continuned

