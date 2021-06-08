June 2021 Report on Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

China Natural Gas Inc

J-W Power Company

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

NEOgas Inc

National Iranian Gas Company

Gazprom

Pakistan State Oil

Trillium CNG

GNVert

Indraprastha Gas Limited

By Type:

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources (CNG)

By Application:

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Associated Gas

1.2.2 Non-Associated Gas

1.2.3 Unconventional Sources (CNG)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Light Duty Vehicles

1.3.2 Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

1.3.3 Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Analysis

5.1 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….contiued

