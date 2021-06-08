June 2021 Report on Global Power Electronics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Power Electronics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Power Electronics industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Qualcomm, Inc
Texas Instruments
Littelfuse
Toshiba
ABB Group
Siemens AG
Rockwell Automation
Infineon Technologies
NXP Semiconductors N.V
Mitsubishi Electric
STMicroelectronics N.V
Microchip Technology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc
Renesas Electronics Corp
ON Semiconductor Corp
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd
Hitachi
ROHM Semiconductor
Analog Devices
By Type:
Power Discrete
Power IC
Power Module
AC-DC converters
Static switches
By Application:
Aerospace and Defense
Energy and Power
Industrial
Information and Communications Technology
Automotive
Medical Devices
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Power Electronics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Power Discrete
1.2.2 Power IC
1.2.3 Power Module
1.2.4 AC-DC converters
1.2.5 Static switches
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.2 Energy and Power
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Information and Communications Technology
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Medical Devices
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Power Electronics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Power Electronics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Power Electronics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Power Electronics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Power Electronics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Power Electronics (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Power Electronics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Power Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Power Electronics (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Power Electronics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Power Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Power Electronics (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Power Electronics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Power Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Power Electronics Market Analysis
3.1 United States Power Electronics Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Power Electronics Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Power Electronics Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Power Electronics Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Power Electronics Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Power Electronics Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Power Electronics Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Power Electronics Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Power Electronics Market Analysis
5.1 China Power Electronics Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Power Electronics Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Power Electronics Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Power Electronics Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Power Electronics Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Power Electronics Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Power Electronics Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Power Electronics Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Power Electronics Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Power Electronics Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Power Electronics Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Power Electronics Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Power Electronics Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Power Electronics Market Analysis
8.1 India Power Electronics Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Power Electronics Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Power Electronics Consumption Structure by Application
….contiued
