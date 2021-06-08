June 2021 Report on Global AMI Smart Water Management Market Research Report 2020-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of AMI Smart Water Management, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the AMI Smart Water Management industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
HND Electronics
Silver Spring Networks
Wasion Group
Siemens
Itron
Clou Electronics
Sanxing
Haixing Electrical
GE Digital Energy
Aclara
Hengye Electronics
XJ Measurement & Control Meter
Longi
Chintim Instruments
Linyang Electronics
Kamstrup
Techrise Electronics
Landis+Gyr
Holley Metering
Elster Group
Sensus
By Type:
Smart Meter
Communications Infrastructure
Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)
Others
By Application:
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 AMI Smart Water Management Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Smart Meter
1.2.2 Communications Infrastructure
1.2.3 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential Use
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Industrial Use
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global AMI Smart Water Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global AMI Smart Water Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global AMI Smart Water Management Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global AMI Smart Water Management Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global AMI Smart Water Management Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Management (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global AMI Smart Water Management Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global AMI Smart Water Management Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Management (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Management Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Management Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global AMI Smart Water Management (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global AMI Smart Water Management Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global AMI Smart Water Management Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States AMI Smart Water Management Market Analysis
3.1 United States AMI Smart Water Management Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States AMI Smart Water Management Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States AMI Smart Water Management Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe AMI Smart Water Management Market Analysis
4.1 Europe AMI Smart Water Management Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe AMI Smart Water Management Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe AMI Smart Water Management Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
