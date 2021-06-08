June 2021 Report on Global Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Industry Market Research Report 2020-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Jiangsu Jinshan

Home Water Purifiers & Filters

CARBTROL

3M Purification Inc

Aegis

EUROWATER

AAC Eurovent

Chemviron Carbon

Emcel Filters

Liao Jing

Lenntech

Purenex

Festo

General Carbon

ROTEK WATER SYSTEM

Major Types Covered

Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Classification by Material

Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Classification by Flow

Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Classification by Activated Carbon Size

Major Applications Covered

Wastewater Treatment

Processing of Effluent

Purifying Liquid

Groundwater Treatment

Other Liquid Treatment

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Classification by Material

5.2 Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Classification by Flow

5.3 Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Classification by Activated Carbon Size

6 Global Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Wastewater Treatment

6.2 Processing of Effluent

6.3 Purifying Liquid

6.4 Groundwater Treatment

6.5 Other Liquid Treatment

7 Global Activated Carbon Filters (Liquid Used) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Jiangsu Jinshan

8.1.1 Jiangsu Jinshan Profile

8.1.2 Jiangsu Jinshan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Jiangsu Jinshan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Jiangsu Jinshan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Home Water Purifiers & Filters

8.2.1 Home Water Purifiers & Filters Profile

8.2.2 Home Water Purifiers & Filters Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Home Water Purifiers & Filters Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

….continued

