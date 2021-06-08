Xylitol Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Xylitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Xylitol Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Xylitol is a sugar alcohol with a crystalline and granular structure and sweetness, which is comparable to sucrose. Also known as wood sugar, it is derived from xylose that occurs naturally in various fruits and vegetables. On a commercial scale, xylitol can be produced by chemical and biotechnological processes. With the rising health-consciousness, consumers are willing to spend more on natural sweeteners, such as xylitol, as it has around 75% fewer carbohydrates and 40% lesser calories as compared to table sugar.

Global Xylitol Market Trends:

Xylitol finds applications in numerous industries ranging from food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care. For instance, it is used as a humectant and anti-microbial preservative in personal care industry, such as lip care products and moisturizers. It is also increasingly being used in toothpaste and chewing gums as it enhances tooth remineralization, hardens untreated cavities, especially small decay spots, and reduces teeth sensitivity. Furthermore, a wide array of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products utilizes xylitol as it helps in preventing ear infections, reducing intraocular pressure, healing wounds, and clearing nasal passageways. Apart from this, xylitol has a low glycemic index (GI), and it is slowly metabolized in the human body, thus resulting in little or no changes in the blood sugar.

On account of this, xylitol is highly demanded by obese and diabetic consumers. Besides this, governments of various countries, especially that of the United States, and that in the Middle Eastern and Europe regions, are encouraging citizens to shift toward low-calorie alternatives, such as xylitol, which has led to a significant rise in the sales of xylitol. Moreover, leading manufacturers are focusing on producing xylitol in a cost-effective and environment-friendly processes, such as extraction of xylitol from sugarcane bagasse. Such technological advancements are expected to diversify its use and potentially replace sorbitol in several industrial applications worldwide.

Xylitol Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Form and Application.

Market Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Market Breakup by Application:

Chewing Gum

Confectionery

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

