Cigarette Market Report 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, provide the global cigarette market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Industry Definition and Application:
A cigarette is a cylindrical-shaped product that comprises tobacco, chemical additives, and flavorings as the key ingredients. It is made up of finely cut and cured tobacco leaves that are wrapped in a thin paper. Nicotine, a liquid present in tobacco, is the primary component that leads to the development of smoking addiction. The filter present at one of the ends of the cigarette aids in blocking large tar particles from entering the lungs of the smokers. Cigarettes are widely available in numerous sizes, shapes, intensity and flavors to cater to a diverse array of consumer preferences.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the number of smokers across the globe. Hectic schedules and long working hours of working professionals have led them to adopt smoking as a means to combat stress. This, along with peer pressure and early exposure to smoking among young adults, is contributing to the market growth. The rising product demand from developing economies is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This can be attributed to the confluence of several factors, such as population explosion, urbanization, changing lifestyle patterns and inflating consumer spending capacities. Furthermore, the continual launch of innovative product variants, such as slim cigarettes, along with attractive and aesthetically pleasing packaging, is further contributing to the market growth. Manufacturers are also introducing clove, chocolate and menthol-flavored cigarettes as well as single and double capsule variants, which are gaining widespread popularity among the users
Cigarette Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel and Geography
Market Segmentation by Type:
1. Light
2. Medium
3. Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel:
1. Tobacco Shops
2. Supermarket and Hypermarkets
3. Convenience Stores
4. Online Stores
5. Others
Market Segmentation by Region:
1. Asia Pacific (Excluding Australia)
2. Eastern Europe
3. Western Europe
4. Middle East and Africa
5. North America
6. Latin America
7. Australia
Who are the Cigarette Market Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
- China National Tobacco Corporation,
- Phillip Morris International,
- British America Tobacco,
- Japan Tobacco International
- Imperial Tobacco Group.
