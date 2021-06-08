Big Data as a Service Market 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global big data as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026.
Big data as a service (BDaaS) refers to the service that delivers statistical analysis tools or analysis of complex data sets over the internet. It enables the organization to understand and implement distinctive insights acquired from large information sets for gaining a competitive advantage in the market. Owing to this, BDaaS is widely employed across the IT, professional services, banking, process manufacturing, and governmental sectors.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends
The rapid integration of cloud computing platforms with big data analytics has positively influenced the demand for big data services. The increasing number of social media platforms and easily accessible internet-based multimedia content, such as text, audio and video, are also contributing to the market growth. This is primarily because of the rising adoption rates of social media analytics in BDaaS for offering personalized insights and monitoring consumer preferences. Apart from this, the growing popularity of private cloud services that can be customized according to the needs of an organization is expected to further fuel the growth of the global big data as a service market in the coming years.
Some of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard, SAP SE, Accenture, IBM, SAS Institute, Dell EMC, Teradata, Alteryx Ltd, Opera Solutions, Wipro, Information Builders, MicroStrategy Inc., etc.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Solution
- Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)
- Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)
- Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)
Breakup by Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Breakup by Platform Type
- JAVA
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
- Others
Breakup by Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Verticals
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
