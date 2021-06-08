Big Data as a Service Market 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global big data as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during 2021-2026.

Big data as a service (BDaaS) refers to the service that delivers statistical analysis tools or analysis of complex data sets over the internet. It enables the organization to understand and implement distinctive insights acquired from large information sets for gaining a competitive advantage in the market. Owing to this, BDaaS is widely employed across the IT, professional services, banking, process manufacturing, and governmental sectors.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

