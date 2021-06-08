India Surgical Sutures Market Report 2020-2025 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Surgical Sutures Market Growth: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025″ the Indian surgical sutures market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. From 2021 onwards, IMARC expects the India surgical sutures market to recover and exhibit pre-pandemic growth rates. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Type, by Application, by end user, by Region also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

India Surgical Sutures Market Industry Definition and Application:

Surgical sutures or stitches refer to the strands of surgical threads used for joining blood vessels or tissues. These sutures can be of absorbable types or non-absorbable sutures like nylon, polypropylene, silk sutures, etc. They minimize the risk of bleeding and wound infection, improve wound healing, and repair tissue injuries. As a result, surgical sutures are extensively used for surgeries in hospitals, trauma centers, clinics, and ambulatory facilities.

India Surgical Sutures Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising cases of numerous chronic diseases, along with the increasing number of surgeries across India, are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating geriatric population, who are more prone to various medical ailments, is also impelling the need for surgeries, thereby propelling the market for surgical sutures. Moreover, the implementation of healthcare regulations to improve the safety and efficiency during invasive surgical procedures is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the Indian government is increasingly investing in the R&D activities to provide advanced surgical equipment across several healthcare establishments. In line with this, various technological advancements in the medical field have led to the emergence of knotless sutures, antimicrobial sutures, bioactive sutures, and electronic sutures, which are acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the emerging trend of cosmetic surgeries across the country is expected to further propel the demand for surgical sutures in the coming years.

India Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, application, end user and region

Market Breakup by Type

Absorbable Sutures Natural Sutures Synthetic Sutures

Non-Absorbable Sutures

Nylon Sutures Polypropylene Sutures Silk Others



Market Breakup by Application

Cardiovascular Surgeries

General Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

Neurology Surgeries

Other Surgeries

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals/Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

