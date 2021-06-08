Tamil Nadu Dairy Market 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tamil Nadu Dairy Market Growth: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the tamil nadu dairy market expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.70% during 2021-2026.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product type Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Tamil Nadu Dairy Market Industry Definition and Application:

Milk is an excellent source of calcium, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins A and D, magnesium, zinc, etc. These macro-and micro-nutrients are crucial for the body as they help in strengthening bones, lowering the risks of cardiac diseases, improving metabolism, and building the body’s immunity against multiple ailments. The dairy industry also utilizes raw milk to produce a variety of dairy products like butter, ghee, condensed milk, cheese, cream, etc. Presently, the milk production in Tamil Nadu mainly consists of buffalo milk and cow milk.

Tamil Nadu Dairy Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising health concerns among the consumers, along with the inflating disposable incomes, are primarily driving the growth of the Tamil Nadu dairy market. Furthermore, the transformation of the dairy industry from an unorganized sector into an organized one is providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, the key market players are focusing on upgrading their networks of milk procurement in order to serve a large number of consumers. Besides this, the introduction of several initiatives and schemes by the Indian government to improve the dairy farming practices is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements for increasing the shelf life of liquid milk are projected to further drive the Tamil Nadu dairy market in the coming years.

Tamil Nadu Dairy Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product.

Breakup by Product:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Who are the Tamil Nadu Dairy Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Tamil Nadu Cooperative

Hatsun

Tirumala

