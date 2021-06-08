India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market 2021-2026: Trends, Size, Growth, Driving Factors, Leading Companies and Industry Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Trends: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” provide the india pub bar cafe lounge market size was valued at US$ 2.3 Billion in 2019 and expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Outlet Type, by ownership, pricing and region type Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Industry Definition and Application:
Pubs, bars, cafés, and lounges (PBCL) refer to the commercial or independently owned areas that are licensed to sell alcohol, mocktails, and several other food items. These complexes are equipped with tables, chairs, and several other entertainment activities, like such as pool darts, or televisions broadcasting sporting events. PBCL constitutes a significant share of India’s food and beverage industry.
India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Trends and Drivers:
Some of the primary factors driving the Indian pub, bar, café, and lounge (PBCL) market are the increasing working population and inflating disposable income levels across the country. This has led to a rising indulgence of consumers in leisure activities and a growing preference for alcoholic beverages. The market is further catalyzed by the emerging trend of nightlife and mid-week parties, particularly among the millennial population. Additionally, the increasing penetration of several domestic and international players in the India PBCL market is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, numerous key brands are focusing on varied food offerings, enhanced ambiance, and improved customer engagement to expand their consumer base. This is expected to further propel the India PBCL market in the coming years.
India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on outlet type, by ownership, pricing and region.
Market Breakup by Outlet Type
- Pub
- Bar
- café
- Lounge
Market Breakup by Ownership
- Chain Market
- Standalone Market
Market Breakup by Pricing
- High-End
- Economy
Market Breakup by Region
- North India
- East India
- West and Central India
- South India
Who are the India Pub, Bar, Café and Lounge (PBCL) Market Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Olive Bar and Kitchen Pvt. Ltd., Massive Restaurant Pvt. Ltd., JSM Corporation Pvt. Ltd., BTB Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Foodlink Restaurants India Pvt. Ltd., deGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Big Chill Café, Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, etc.
