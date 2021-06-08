Europe Dark Chocolate Market 2021 to 2026 – Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Dark Chocolate Market Trends : Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the europe dark chocolate market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by distribution Channel and country also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Europe Dark Chocolate Market Industry Definition and Application:

Dark chocolate or black chocolate provides an enhanced and rich, bittersweet taste due to its high cocoa solids content. It includes an abundance of polyphenols, flavonoids, and catechins. These antioxidants protect the body against or delay the onset of aging. Dark chocolate is categorized as a potential superfood and is used in the manufacturing of several products, such as candies, baked goods, bars, beverages, etc.

Europe Dark Chocolate Market Trends and Drivers:

The changing lifestyles of consumers and inflating disposable income levels are primarily driving the demand for dark chocolate in Europe. Moreover, dark chocolate help in maintaining the vascular health by enhancing blood flow to the heart and brain, lowering blood pressure, and making blood platelets less sticky and non-agglomerated. The rising consumer awareness towards numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of dark chocolate is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the growing popularity of organic dark chocolate has encouraged the manufacturers to incorporate organic ingredients and natural sweeteners, thereby positively impacting the market. Besides this, the easy availability of dark chocolates via both online and offline retail channels is expected to further propel the demand for dark chocolate in Europe over the forecasted period.

Europe Dark Chocolate Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region and distribution channel.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Non-Grocery Retailers

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

