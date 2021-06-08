Delhi Dairy Market 2021 Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Delhi Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the delhi dairy market expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.70% during 2021-2026.The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product type Also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Delhi Dairy Market Industry Definition and Application:

Milk is an essential source of macro-and micronutrients such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins A and D, magnesium, zinc, etc. These nutrients help in strengthening bones, lowering the risks of cardiovascular diseases, improving metabolism and fortifying the body against numerous diseases. Based on the product type, the dairy market can be segmented into milk, cheese, butter, dairy desserts, yogurt, and other product types.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Delhi Dairy Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating health consciousness among the consumers and the increasing working population in the metropolitan city are primarily driving the growth of the Delhi dairy market. Besides this, the transformation of the dairy industry from an unorganized sector into an organized one has also contributed to the market growth. Additionally, several key market players are focusing on upgrading their networks of milk procurement in order to serve a large number of consumers. Various other factors, including continuous technological advancements for improving the shelf life of liquid milk and the introduction of government schemes to promote dairy farming practices, are projected to further drive the Delhi dairy market in the coming years.

Delhi Dairy Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on product.

Breakup by Product:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Who are the Delhi Dairy Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Mother Dairy

Amul

Paras

Delhi Milk Scheme

Kwality

