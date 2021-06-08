United States Payment Gateway Market Report 2021: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “United States Payment Gateways Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States payment gateways market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Payment gateways refer to web-based applications that act as an interface between various e-commerce websites and banks and facilitate payment transactions. They use the HTTP protocol to encrypt sensitive information like credit card numbers and bank account details to secure the transmission of credentials from the payer to the payee. Payment gateways offer the facility to shop at any hour of the day without the inconvenience of waiting in long queues and provides a user-friendly interface.

Market Trends

The United States payment gateways market is primarily propelled by the expanding e-commerce sector along with the increasing disposable income levels of the consumers. Moreover, payment gateways assist organizations, like brick-and-mortar stores and online retail platforms, to collect money without compromising sensitive data. Besides this, the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and near field communications (NFC) has simplified the bill payment process by minimizing the requirement for physical cards. Furthermore, various leading companies in the United States are expanding their consumer base by providing various cashback schemes, discounts, rebates etc., to expand their customer base, which will continue to further drive the market for payment gateways in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Some of the major players operating in the global payment gateway industry include Worldpay Group, WIRECARD AG (WCAGY), Adyen, Allied Wallet, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

United States Payment Gateway Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-payment-gateways-market/requestsample

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode of Interaction, Application and Region.

Breakup by Application:

Large Enterprises

Micro and Small Enterprises

Mid-Size Enterprises

Breakup by Mode of Interaction:

Hosted Payment Gateways

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Direct Payment Gateways

Platform-Based Payment Gateways

Breakup by Country:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-payment-gateways-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse Related Report By IMARC Group

India payment gateways market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-payment-gateways-market

Europe payment gateways market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-payment-gateways-market

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fraud-detection-prevention-market

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/financial-fraud-detection-software-market

OTP hardware authentication market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/otp-hardware-authentication-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800