North America Industrial Catalyst Market 2020-2025: Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Industrial Catalyst Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America industrial catalyst market reached a value of US$ 5.9 Billion in 2019.

Industrial catalysts are substances that accelerate or initiate reactions by directing an alternative reaction path with lower activation energy than the uncatalyzed reaction. They work both on the forward and reverse reactions to maintain the equilibrium constant. Catalyzed reactions initiate several industrial chemical processes pertaining to food processing, pollution control, and for producing petroleum, energy, chemicals, and polymers.

The rising adoption of industrial catalysts in petroleum refining and petrochemical industries is primarily augmenting the market growth in North America. Several petroleum-based products witness massive demand from the industrial and power generation sectors, thereby propelling the utilization of industrial catalysts. Moreover, the increasing utilization of industrial catalysts in the automotive industry further augments the market growth in the region. Besides this, the growing demand for palladium to manufacture catalytic converters for reducing toxic emissions is also propelling the market for industrial catalysts.

Additionally, these catalysts are also extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry due to the growing requirement for chiral compounds. Industrial catalysts further aid in producing cleaner fuels and lubricants with enhanced performance properties, which is expected to drive the North America industrial catalyst market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.4 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type

Heterogenous Catalysts

Homogeneous Catalysts

Biocatalysts

Market Breakup by Raw Material

Mixed Catalysts

Oxide Catalysts

Metallic Catalysts

Sulphide Catalysts

Organometallic Catalysts

Market by Application

Petroleum Refinery

Chemical Synthesis

Petrochemicals

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Albemarle Corporation

Arkema S.A.

BASF Corporation

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Chemical Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

The DOW Chemical Company

DuPont de Nemours Inc

