Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Trends, Size, Growth, Driving Factors, Key Players, Industry Demand and Future Scope by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global parkinson’s disease treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Parkinson’s disease refers to a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movements in an individual. It is characterized by the degeneration of motor neurons in the brain that leads to the development of rigidity, tremors, motor impairment, depression and dementia. Healthcare professionals are widely utilizing medications, supportive therapies and surgical procedures to manage the symptoms of the disease in an efficient manner and offer comfort to the patient during a seizure. Some of the most commonly prescribed medications include dopamine agonists, anticholinergics and carbidopa-levodopa medicines.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The parkinson’s disease treatment market is primarily driven by the steadily increasing number of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease on the global level. Along with this, a considerable rise in the geriatric population that is more prone to develop neurodegenerative ailments is expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, continual developments in gene therapy, neurostimulation tools, and neural transplantation procedures are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rising awareness regarding efficient treatment options and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure.
Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the parkinson’s disease treatment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- AbbVie Inc.
- Orion Corporation
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Novartis AG
- Wockhardt Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global parkinson’s disease treatment market on the basis of region, drug class, administration and distribution channel.
Breakup by Drug Class:
- Carbidopa/Levodopa
- Dopamine Receptor Agonists
- MAO Inhibitors
- COMT Inhibitors
- Anticholinergics
- Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Transdermal
- Subcutaneous
- Intestinal Infusion
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
