The Soya Chunks Market and the Know-how to Start a Soya Chunks Manufacturing Plant Report 2021

Soya chunks refer to edible pieces of food prepared with the byproducts left after extracting oil from soybean or by using defatted soy flour. They have a rough texture that changes to spongy and soft once submerged in gravy or warm water. Soya chunks are considered vegan substitutes for meat as they are rich in healthy omega-3 fats and protein. As a result, they are integrated into various vegetarian dishes and meals to complete the nutrition profile.

The rising consumer awareness about numerous health benefits associated with soya chunks is driving the global market. Soya chunks act as sources of several minerals, vitamins, isoflavones, lecithin, etc., which are considered beneficial in preventing loss of bone mass, reducing the risk of cancer, and lowering cholesterol. Furthermore, the changing dietary preferences from meat-based food products towards vegan alternatives are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of innovative product variants in different sizes, tastes, and flavors will continue to drive the global market for soya chunks in the coming years.

The project report on soya chunks covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact, and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements, and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

