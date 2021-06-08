Textured Paint Manufacturing Plant Project Report, Industry Trends, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026

Syndicated Analytics latest report titled “Textured Paint Project Report: Industry Trends, Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026” covers all the aspects including industry performance, key success and risk factors, manufacturing requirements, project costs and economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. required for setting up an textured paint manufacturing plant. The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the textured paint industry in any manner.

Textured paint is a heavy consistency paint consisting of water-thin binder and coarse grains of sand, metal, gypsum and other materials. They are used for creating the effect of a rough pattern on the wall. As compared to other oil-based paints, textured paint is easy to apply, less toxic and offers medium to high washability. They also act as an ideal alternative to wallpapers, provide protection against ultraviolet (UV) rays and alkali, and require less maintenance.

The global textured paint market is primarily being driven by the aesthetic value and affordability of these paints. This is also supported by the rising establishment of new businesses and refurbishment of existing commercial premises, which require modern and attractive interiors. Other than this, improving living standards, increasing rate of home ownership and growing population are contributing to the escalating demand for high-quality textured paints across the globe. Rapid urbanization, particularly in developing nations, is creating a positive outlook for the market further.

The project report on textured paint covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

