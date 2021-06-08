Electrophysiology Devices Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Key Drivers, and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electrophysiology Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electrophysiology devices market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electrophysiology devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026. Electrophysiology (EP) devices are various medical equipment used to diagnose and treat several cardiological ailments. These devices observe the electrical impulses of the heart and assess abnormal heartbeats. Some of the commonly available EP devices include pacemakers, radiofrequency ablation catheters, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), microwave and laser ablation systems, etc. These medical devices send and receive electrical signals to and from the heart to normalize the heartbeat in case of an emergency. EP devices are minimally invasive and assist in removing dysfunctional heart tissues that may cause irregular heart rhythms.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of arrhythmia and other cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), particularly among the geriatric population who are more susceptible to such ailments, is primarily propelling the market for EP devices. Furthermore, the rising awareness among the masses towards several benefits of EP devices, such as minimal risks and higher success rates than the traditionally used devices, is also augmenting the global market. Besides this, numerous technological advancements have led to the emergence of laser, cryo- and ultrasound ablation and advanced mapping systems, thereby bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the introduction of compact and portable devices for residential settings will continue to drive the global market for EP devices.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Biosense Webster Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiofocus Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Molecular Devices LLC ( Danaher Corporation)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Stereotaxis Inc.

Breakup by Product:

Treatment Devices Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Pacemakers CRT-P CRT-D Catheters Others

Diagnostic Devices Holter Monitoring Devices Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters Electrocardiograph (ECG) EP Mapping & Imaging Systems Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Others



Breakup by Indication:

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Bradycardia

Other

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

