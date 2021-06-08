Over the Top (OTT) Market 2021-26: Global Industry Trends, Key Players and Growth – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Over the Top (OTT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global Over the Top (OTT) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global Over the Top (OTT) market to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2021-2026. Over the top (OTT) refers to the media service that delivers audio, video and digital media content over the internet. This content gets streamed over various electronic devices, such as smart televisions, smartphones and other connected devices, without the need of a multi-system operator for the distribution. This service facilitates unlimited data streaming and allows the viewers to access content as per their convenience. Besides this, OTT is also used for watching educational channels and advertising and streaming music and live broadcasting.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing media and entertainment sector, along with the increasing sales of smart computing devices across the world, is primarily impelling the growth of the market. Compared to the traditionally used cables and satellite television sets, OTT media services offer higher portability, accessibility, convenience, and connectivity. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with OTT media services to analyze users’ preferences and offer them customized content is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, significant improvements in the communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of high-speed internet globally are further catalyzing the market growth. Numerous other factors, including rapid urbanization, elevating consumer disposable incomes and increasing internet penetration, are expected to drive the market for OTT services in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon

Eros International

Google Inc.

Hulu

IBM

Limelight Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix

Nimbuzz

Star India

Tencent

Telstra

The Walt Disney Company

Yahoo

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Platform Type:

Smartphones

Smart TV’s

Laptops Desktops and Tablets

Gaming Consoles

Set-Top Boxes

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

Breakup by Content Type:

Voice Over IP

Text and Images

Video

Others

Breakup by Revenue Model:

Subscription

Procurement

Rental

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Consulting

Installation and Maintenance

Training and Support

Managed Services

Breakup by Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Education & Training

Health & Fitness

IT & Telecom

E-Commerce

BFSI

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

