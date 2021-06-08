Thin-Film Battery Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thin-Film Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global thin-film battery market reached a value of US$ 415.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Thin-film batteries are solid-state batteries that utilize solid electrodes and electrolyte. Their development was motivated by the prospect of amalgamating the advantages of solid-state batteries with those of the thin-film manufacturing process. The internal structure of these batteries resembles other rechargeable batteries wherein the ion migration mechanisms are essentially the same. The cathode in thin-film batteries is usually made from a lithium-oxide complex including LiCoO2, LiMn2O4 and LiFePO4. On the other hand, the anode material is primarily made using carbon-based materials like graphite.

Thin-Film Battery Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the thin-film battery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the thin-film battery market on the basis of technology, battery type, voltage type, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Thin-Film Lithium

Thin-Film Lithium Polymer

Zinc-Based Thin-Film

Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

Rechargeable

Disposable

Breakup by Voltage Type:

Below 1.5V

5V to 3V

Above 3V

Breakup by Application:

Smart Cards and RFID

Medical Applications

Smart Wearables

Wireless Sensor Network Systems

Portable Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thin-film-battery-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

