Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global water treatment chemicals market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Water treatment is the process of improving the quality of water by eliminating impurities to make it fit for drinking, irrigation or industrial use. The chemicals that are used to remove suspended particles, fungi, viruses, algae and bacteria from the contaminated water are known as water treatment chemicals. Some examples of these chemicals include algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine, chlorine dioxide and soda ash. Since the usage of these chemicals is relatively cost-effective as compared to other solutions like UV technology and reverse osmosis, they are increasingly being used for purifying groundwater, municipal water, seawater and industrial wastewater.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the water treatment chemicals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

The DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the water treatment chemicals market on the basis of type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

Ph Adjusters and Softeners

Defoaming Agents

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

