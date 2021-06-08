Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global water treatment chemicals market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Water treatment is the process of improving the quality of water by eliminating impurities to make it fit for drinking, irrigation or industrial use. The chemicals that are used to remove suspended particles, fungi, viruses, algae and bacteria from the contaminated water are known as water treatment chemicals. Some examples of these chemicals include algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine, chlorine dioxide and soda ash. Since the usage of these chemicals is relatively cost-effective as compared to other solutions like UV technology and reverse osmosis, they are increasingly being used for purifying groundwater, municipal water, seawater and industrial wastewater.
Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the water treatment chemicals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- BASF SE
- Ecolab Inc.
- Kemira OYJ
- Solenis LLC
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Lonza
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Snf Floerger
- Suez S.A.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the water treatment chemicals market on the basis of type, end-user and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Coagulants and Flocculants
- Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
- Biocides and Disinfectants
- Ph Adjusters and Softeners
- Defoaming Agents
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Municipal
- Power
- Oil and Gas
- Mining
- Chemical
- Food and Beverage
- Pulp and Paper
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
