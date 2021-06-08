Educational Robot Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Share, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Educational Robot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global educational robot market is currently experiencing robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global educational robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Educational robot refers to a learning support tool that utilizes realistic educational simulations to provide skill acquisition for students of all age groups. It delivers content based on various academic and extracurricular subjects. These robots can perform multiple functions such as gestures, voice control and advanced mechanics to keep children engaged, entertained and educated. The adoption of educational robots has resulted in improved creative problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills among students. As a result, these robots find extensive applications across special-education institutes, schools and colleges.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing trend of digitization, along with the rising utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in the education sector, is primarily impelling the market growth. Furthermore, widespread adoption of e-learning techniques, including teaching robots, digital whiteboards and flip classrooms, to offer practical and interactive classes to students has provided a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the development of innovative variants equipped with autonomous navigation and environmental sensors to identify obstacles in the vicinity, have made these robots more user-friendly and improved their overall operational efficiency. Numerous other factors, including extensive investments in the education sector by the governing authorities and increasing R&D activities in the field of robotics, are anticipated to further drive the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adele Robots

Aisoy Robotics

Arrick Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

DST Robot Co.

Hanson Robotics

Idmind

Macco Robotics

Pal Robotics

Primo Toys

Probotics America

Qihan Technology Co.

Robobuilder

Robotis

Softbank Robotics Corp.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware Sensors Actuator Power Source Control System Others

Software

Breakup by Product Type:

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

Breakup by End-User:

K-12

Universities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

