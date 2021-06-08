Global Baler Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baler market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A baler is a type of farm equipment that is used in the process of recycling. It consists of hydraulic cylinders, pumps, tires, wheels, and belts. It gathers and compresses paper, plastic, aluminum, tires, non-ferrous metals, and scraps of cut and shredded materials. It is also used to compress crops like hay and straw into bales and bind them with the help of a platen present at the end of the hydraulic cylinder, tied with wire or strapping, and ejected onto a cart, pallet, or forklift. In recent years, balers have gained traction as they help in earning additional revenue, keep the materials from becoming waste, and prevent the area from fire and other safety hazards.
The global baler market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness regarding the environment, which has increased the demand for recycling materials. The rising trend of automation in agriculture and increasing crop production have encouraged farmers to use balers to increase the soil production and utilize the crop residue. Furthermore, governments and OEMs are extensively investing in advanced mechanization in the agricultural sector. Moreover, several leading manufacturers are introducing innovative equipment with improved mechanized capabilities. These factors are expected to positively influence the market growth in the upcoming years.
Baler Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the baler market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- AGCO Corporation
- American Baler Company (Avis Industrial Corporation)
- CLAAS KGaA mbH
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Deere & Company
- IHI Corporation
- International Baler
- Kubota Corporation
- Kuhn SAS
- Vermeer Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the baler market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Round Balers
- Square Balers
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by Application:
- Agriculture
- Livestock Industry
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Individual
- Commercial
- Industrial
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
