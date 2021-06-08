Biodegradable Mulch Films Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Growth Rate, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biodegradable Mulch Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global biodegradable mulch films market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global biodegradable mulch films market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Biodegradable mulch film (BMF) is an organic layer prepared from natural materials that decompose in the soil without leaving any harmful residues. It is an alternative available to the conventional plastic film. These films are generally used in specialty crops as it helps to modify soil temperature, prevent moisture loss, limit weed growth and improve crop yield as well as precocity. As a result, BMF finds extensive applications in modern agriculture techniques, including organic farming and crop rotation.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing environmental concerns towards the adverse effects of polymer-based mulch films in degrading soil and crop quality have escalated the adoption of safer and natural product variants, such as biodegradable mulch films. Besides this, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the utilization of eco-friendly and organic products is further catalyzing the demand for BMFs. Additionally, the growing population, along with the shrinkage of agricultural land due to rapid urbanization, has pushed the farmers to boost productivity rates. This has resulted in the adoption of organic farming methods, including BMFs, for increasing crop productivity. Besides this, various technological advancements, such as the deployment of natural mulch films with biopolymers to produce durable and premium products, will continue to augment market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF SE

BioBag International AS

Kingfa Sci & Tech Co. Ltd.

Armando Alvarez

British Polythene Industries

Ab Rani PlastOy.

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

RKW SE

Novamont S.p.A.

AEP Industries

Breakup by Raw Material:

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Aliphatic-aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits and Vegetables

Grains and Oilseeds

Flowers and Plants

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

