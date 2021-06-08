Smart Pole Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Pole Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart pole market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-pole-market/requestsample

Smart pole refers to a lighting system that is integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) sensors, wireless connectivity, intelligent light emitting diode (LED) lighting, and 5G technology to create a smart city. It utilizes cell-based stations present within the pole that communicate information between multiple parties through real-time data. Smart poles are commonly used as charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) and are built with surveillance systems to monitor air quality, traffic, gatherings, crimes, accidents, and unauthorized parking.

Rapid urbanization and the rising need to efficiently manage assets and infrastructure are primarily driving the global smart pole market. Besides this, governments of several nations have been focusing on developing smart city projects and applying the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve air quality, traffic flow, and establish advertising systems, which is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing usage of 5G wireless connectivity in smart poles has led to a significant improvement in mobile networks across the globe, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Smart Pole Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the smart pole market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc

Cree Inc.

General Electric Company

Lumca Inc.

Mobile Pro Systems

Neptun Light Inc.

Siemens AG

Signify Holding

Sunna Design

Telensa Limited

Wipro Limited

Zumtobel Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the smart pole market on the basis of component, hardware, installation type, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Hardware:

Lighting Lamp

Pole Bracket & Pole Body

Communication Device

Controller

Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

New Installation

Retrofit

Breakup by Application:

Highways and Roadways

Public Places

Railways and Harbors

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-pole-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Indian Smart Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-smart-lighting-market

Telecom Power Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-power-systems-market

Electric Dryers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-dryer-market

Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market

Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market

Instant Coffee Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/instant-coffee-processing-plant

Low Voltage Cable Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market

Medical Textiles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-textiles-market

Warship and Naval Vessels Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/warship-naval-vessels-market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800