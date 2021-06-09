Gaming Simulators Market 2026 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gaming Simulators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global gaming simulators market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Gaming simulators refer to the technology used for re-creating real-world situations in a game with real or fictional subjects. They allow consumers to experience various scenarios and provide a fully immersive, real-world gaming experience. Gaming simulators utilize gaming panels, boxing gloves, paddles, demo guns, wheels, etc., and can also be used for various purposes, such as predictive, analytical, academic, training, etc. They help in improving critical thinking, enhancing motor and social skills, investigating critical situations, understanding of complex concepts, etc.
Increasing digitization in the education and entertainment sectors is primarily driving the gaming simulators market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of video games is also leading to a rise in preference for gaming simulators as a potential stress buster, thereby augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of various innovative technologies, such as sensors, artificial intelligence solutions, advanced cameras, virtual reality, etc., is also positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of gaming simulators by auto racing organizations and automobile manufacturers to train race car drivers is also expected to propel market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gaming simulators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- 3D Perception Inc.
- CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd
- Cxc Simulations LLC
- D-Box Technologies Inc
- Eleetus LLC
- GTR Simulators
- Hammacher Schlemmer & Company Inc.
- Playseats B.V.
- RSEAT Ltd.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
Breakup by Game Type:
- Shooting
- Fighting
- Racing
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
