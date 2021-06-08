Mobile Commerce Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global mobile commerce market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Mobile commerce (M-commerce) includes a wide range of services, including mobile banking, virtual retail apps, digital wallets, in-app purchases, etc. It is associated with several wireless handheld devices for conducting commercial transactions. The adoption of M-commerce platforms depends upon the availability of point-of-sale (POS) terminals that authorizes, initiates, and confirms the exchange of money by using the internet or nearfield communications.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-commerce-market/requestsample
The increasing proliferation of wireless handheld devices has augmented the global market for M-commerce. Furthermore, the rising utilization of M-commerce solutions has enabled consumers to make mobile-based payments through digital wallets and online payment gateways. Additionally, the growing awareness towards several benefits of M-commerce, including contactless payments, elimination of card swiping and manual entry, minimal human errors, smoother checkout experience, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising integration of mobile and wearable devices with several safety features, such as biometrics authentication, facial recognition, etc., will continue to further drive the global market for mobile commerce in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mobile commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 34% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- com Inc
- Apple Inc.
- ASOS
- eBay
- Ericsson Inc.
- Gemalto
- IBM
- Mastercard Inc.
- Mopay
- Netflix
- PayPal
- SAP
- Visa
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Transaction Type:
- M-Retailing
- M-Ticketing
- M-Billing
- Others
Breakup by Payment Mode:
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Premium SMS
- Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)
- Others
Breakup by Type of User:
- Smart Device Users
- Feature Phone Users
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-commerce-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Customer Self-Service Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/customer-self-service-software-market
Web Hosting Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/web-hosting-services-market
OpenStack Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/openstack-service-market
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-analytics-outsourcing-market
E-Learning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market
Cloud Backup Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-backup-market
Predictive Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/predictive-analytics-market
Software-Defined Anything Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-anything-market
Test Preparation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/test-preparation-market
Carbon Footprint Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-footprint-management-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://bisouv.com/