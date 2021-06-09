Fashion Influencer Marketing Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fashion Influencer Marketing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global fashion influencer marketing market reached a strong growth in 2020. Fashion influencer marketing is the promotion of apparel and fashion goods via online social media platforms. Fashion influencers are experts with significant social media following on various platforms that create content related to fashion, endorse events, fashion shows, products, cosmetics, apparel, jewelry brands, etc. Fashion influencer marketing includes fostering natural conversation around a brand or product and delivering meaningful content to subscribers. Service providers offer multiple marketing solutions, such as search and discovery, analytics and reporting fraud detection services, campaign and influencer relationship management, workflow automation, etc.

The increasing popularity of several social media platforms and significant growth in the fashion industry are primarily driving the fashion influencer marketing market. Influencer marketing allows fashion brands to promote their products using innovative marketing and campaigning strategies, such as polls, direct messages, comments, etc., that are augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the incorporation of e-commerce with social media platforms and the adoption of social search engine tools are further propelling the global market. Additionally, the employment of digital payment features and shopping facilities by retail entertainment sites is also expected to proliferate the market for fashion influencer marketing in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fashion influencer marketing market to continue its robust growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AspireIQ Inc.

Hypr Brands (JuliusWorks Inc.)

InfluencerDB

Izea Worldwide Inc.

Klear

Launchmetrics

Mavrck

Socially Powerful Media Limited

Speakr Inc.

Upfluence Incorporated.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Influencer Type:

Megainfluencers

Macroinfluencers

Microinfluencers

Nanoinfluencers

Breakup by Fashion Type:

Beauty and Cosmetics

Apparels

Jewelry and Accessories

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

