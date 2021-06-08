In-Vitro Diagnostics Packaging Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Key Players, Driving Factors, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-Vitro Diagnostics Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global in-vitro diagnostics packaging market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 8.1 Billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) refers to the medical equipment used to perform tests on bodily fluids such as blood, urine, stool, etc., in order to detect infections and diseases. They also help in monitoring drug therapies and detecting early diagnosis to treat a chronic illness at an early stage. IVD equipment can range from simple tests to sophisticated DNA technology, including reagents, calibrators, control materials, kits, and other instruments. These tests require specialized IVD packaging for bottles, boxes, plates, and bags to protect the chemicals and samples.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-vitro-diagnostics-packaging-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic infectious diseases along with the increasing geriatric population is primarily augmenting the global market for IVD packaging. Moreover, the significant rise in diagnostic services, as well as the emerging trend of self-testing at home by patients are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, continuous improvements in IVD packaging to increase the functionality and quality of packaging materials are expected to further drive the global market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3uVJMuQ

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Bottles And Vials

Closures

Tubes

Petri Dishes

Currently, bottles and vials dominate the market, accounting for the largest share.

Breakup by Application:

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Drug Testing Segments

Currently, diabetes represents the largest market segment.

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bleaching-agents-market-2021-2026-global-industry-share-size-growth-outlook-key-players-analysis-and-forecast-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/rainwater-harvesting-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-size-share-growth-trends-outlook-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smoothies-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-06-01-91975653

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/rechargeable-battery-market-report-2021-2026-industry-trends-market-share-size-growth-and-opportunities-2021-06-01-91975757

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-pea-protein-market-report-2021-2026-imarc-group-2021-06-01-9197591

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/carbon-black-market-price-trends-analysis-2021-industry-report-outlook-share-size-top-manufacturers-worldwide-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-06-01-121974011

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/motion-sensor-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-growth-trends-size-share-outlook-key-players-and-forecast-2021-06-01-121974011

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/atm-market-analysis-report-2021-2026-global-industry-manufacturers-share-size-trends-growth-outlook-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-06-01-121975515

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/metal-casting-market-report-2021-2026-industry-trends-share-size-growth-demand-key-players-and-future-scope-2021-06-01-121974011

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/coil-coatings-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-06-01-12197522