Home Audio Equipment Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Key Drivers, and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Home Audio Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global home audio equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Home audio equipment is a type of audio device which offers an experience of movie theatre by utilizing audio and video equipment. It primarily includes Blu-rays, DVD players, home theatre in-a-box (HTIB) and soundbars. Home audio equipment is generally used for the purpose of home entertainment and comprise of various components such as a surround sound receiver, shelf stereos and a projection system.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and digitization across the globe are primarily impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is an increase in the streaming of audio content through wireless technology that can be connected to portable devices, thereby propelling the demand for home audio devices. Additionally, a shift in the consumer preferences towards high-performance home theatre system and the escalating need for a better user experience are positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with home audio equipment is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In the coming years, the expanding entertainment industry, rising consumer disposable income levels, numerous product innovations, etc., are anticipated to further augment the global market for home audio equipment in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

LG

Qualcomm

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

Bose Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Blu-ray and DVD players

Home theatre in-a-box (HTIB)

Soundbars

Breakup by Application:

Television

Computers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

