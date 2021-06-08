Brewery Equipment Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Impact Analysis – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Brewery Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global brewery equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global brewery equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Brewery equipment include tools and machines that are mainly deployed for manufacturing fermented and alcoholic beverages. Some of the widely used brewery equipment comprise of mash and wort kettles, whirl poolers, steam generators, lauter tuns, hot liquor tanks, compressors, aeration devices, cold-water tanks, fermentation and storage equipment, etc. These equipment are primarily used for milling the grain, mashing, lautering, malting, boiling, cooling, fermenting, segregating wort, conditioning, carbonation, filtration, filling, etc. As a result, brewery equipment are installed across macro and craft breweries for producing and processing of beer on a small-, medium, and large-scale.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing preferences towards artisanal beer and alcoholic beverages are primarily driving the market for brewery equipment. Additionally, a significant rise in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs, especially across the developing economies, is further augmenting the market growth. Numerous beer manufacturers are adopting automated and sustainable brewing equipment that is integrated with mechanized and automated solutions for process optimization, improved yeast management, enhanced operational efficiencies, etc. These novel variants have lesser energy requirements and aid in minimizing the wastage of resources, such as water, grains, heat, etc. Several other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, implementation of favorable government policies, expansion of the beer tourism industry, etc., are further expected to drive the global market for brewery equipment in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Alfa Laval AB

Criveller Group

Della Toffola SpA

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hypro Group

KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH

Krones AG

Lehui Craft

Meura SA

Paul Mueller Company

Praj Industries Limited

Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co. Ltd

Breakup by Type:

Macrobrewery Equipment Milling Equipment Brewhouse Cooling Equipment Fermentation Equipment Filtration and Filling Equipment Others

Craft Brewery Equipment Mashing Equipment Fermentation Equipment Cooling Equipment Storage Equipment Compressors Others



Breakup by Material Type:

Copper

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

