Acupuncture Needles Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Acupuncture Needles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global acupuncture needles market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Acupuncture needles are sterile, hair-thin metallic needles that are inserted at specific pressure points in the body to stimulate nerves. These needles assist in treating gastric conditions, menstruation cramps, osteoarthritis, and allergic rhinitis. They also relieve discomfort associated with back, neck, and knee pain, headaches, and migraine. As they are cost-effective and have minimal risks of cutting the tissue and causing infection, bleeding, and pain, their demand is escalating around the world.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Acupuncture Needles Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the demand for acupuncture needles worldwide. Moreover, as these needles offer numerous benefits, such as providing relief and assisting the patient in overcoming post-surgical trauma, they are highly preferred by elderly patients to treat body aches. Furthermore, the manufacturers are introducing innovative products, such as needles with nano-sensors for physical, biological, and chemical sensing. Other factors, including increasing healthcare expenditure and rising acceptance of acupuncture as an effective pain management solution and treatment for emotional disorders and substance solutions, are anticipated to drive the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3B Scientific GmbH
- AcuMedic Ltd.
- Acu-International Supplies, Inc.
- asia-med GmbH
- Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Coghlin Companies, Inc.
- Seirin Corporation
- Shinylink (Shanghai) Industrial Inc.
- Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.
- Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co., Ltd.
- Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
Breakup by Product:
- Disposable Needles
- Non-Disposable Needles
Breakup by Material:
- Stainless Steel
- Gold
- Silver
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
