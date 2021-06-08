Toaster Market 2021-26: Global Research, Key Players, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Toaster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global toaster market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global toaster market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A toaster is an electrical culinary appliance that is primarily adopted for cooking baked breads. It commonly includes thin filaments, a tray, a lever, moderation buttons, timers, knobs, and thermostats. When plugged into a power source, the toaster charges the filaments that are spaced broadly enough to toast the bread.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toaster-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
Rapid urbanization coupled with the growing adoption of electric kitchen appliances is augmenting the market growth. The rising hectic work schedules and sedentary consumer lifestyles are also propelling the product demand. Moreover, a significant utilization of toasters across hotels, fast-food joints, restaurants, cafes, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, continuous product innovations have led to the introduction of advanced variants with Bluetooth-connectivity and automatic cutoff and lid-on features to cater to the toasting preferences of multiple users. Several other factors, including rising per-capita expenditures and the advent of compact and energy-efficient variants, will further drive the global market for toasters in the coming years.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3fgNOYl
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Breville USA Inc.
- Cuisinart
- De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.
- Dualit Limited
- Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.
- Hatco Corporation
- KitchenAid Inc (Whirlpool Corporation)
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Star Manufacturing International Inc (The Middleby Corporation)
- The Legacy Companies LLC
- Waring Commercial
Breakup by Product:
- Pop-up Toasters
- Toaster Oven
- Conveyor Toasters
Breakup by Application:
- Commercial
- Residential
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-online-grocery-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/latin-america-online-grocery-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-online-grocery-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/latin-america-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-heat-exchanger-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pre-engineered-building-market-2021-2026-share-size-growth-trends-outlook-industry-analysis-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/green-cement-market-report-2021-2026-size-share-growth-outlook-industry-analysis-top-companies-sales-statistics-and-forecast-2021-06-02https://bisouv.com/