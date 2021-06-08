Invisible Orthodontics Market Trends, Size, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Leading Companies, Industry Drivers and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Invisible Orthodontics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global invisible orthodontics market witnessed strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/invisible-orthodontics-market/requestsample

Invisible orthodontics refers to an alternative solution to metal braces used for treating the misaligned, crooked and imperfect teeth or bite patterns. It includes the use of clear aligners, clear retainers, lingual braces and ceramic braces. They do not give a metallic appearance to the mouth and prevent mouth sores and the decalcification of teeth. As compared to the traditionally used orthodontics, they are more comfortable and attractive, improve chewing, and require minimal maintenance.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising awareness regarding cosmetic dentistry techniques, such as teeth whitening, enamel shaping, and a smile makeover, represents one of the primary factors driving the invisible orthodontics market growth. In line with this, dentists are using invisible orthodontics to enable customizations based on the patient’s oral anatomy that supports the correct placement of aligners and braces, thus reducing the overall recovery period and enhancing the effectiveness. This, along with the easy availability of invisible braces, is contributing to the market growth further. Other factors, including widespread adoption of computer-aided design (CAD) technology and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to produce high-quality and more cost-effective variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/invisible-orthodontics-market

Invisible Orthodontics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global invisible orthodontics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

TP Orthodontics Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology Inc.

Straumann Group

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

3M Company

American Orthodontics Corp.

DB Orthodontics

Henry Schein Inc.

K Line Europe GmbH

Envista Holdings Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global invisible orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, patient group, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Clear Aligners

Clear Retainers

Breakup by Application:

Crowding

Excessive Spacing

Malocclusion

Others

Breakup by Patient Group:

Adults

Teenagers

Children

Breakup by End User:

Dental and Orthodontic Clinics

Hospitals

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800