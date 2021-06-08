Invisible Orthodontics Market Trends, Size, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Leading Companies, Industry Drivers and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Invisible Orthodontics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global invisible orthodontics market witnessed strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Invisible orthodontics refers to an alternative solution to metal braces used for treating the misaligned, crooked and imperfect teeth or bite patterns. It includes the use of clear aligners, clear retainers, lingual braces and ceramic braces. They do not give a metallic appearance to the mouth and prevent mouth sores and the decalcification of teeth. As compared to the traditionally used orthodontics, they are more comfortable and attractive, improve chewing, and require minimal maintenance.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising awareness regarding cosmetic dentistry techniques, such as teeth whitening, enamel shaping, and a smile makeover, represents one of the primary factors driving the invisible orthodontics market growth. In line with this, dentists are using invisible orthodontics to enable customizations based on the patient’s oral anatomy that supports the correct placement of aligners and braces, thus reducing the overall recovery period and enhancing the effectiveness. This, along with the easy availability of invisible braces, is contributing to the market growth further. Other factors, including widespread adoption of computer-aided design (CAD) technology and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to produce high-quality and more cost-effective variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Invisible Orthodontics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global invisible orthodontics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- TP Orthodontics Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona
- Align Technology Inc.
- Straumann Group
- Great Lakes Dental Technologies
- 3M Company
- American Orthodontics Corp.
- DB Orthodontics
- Henry Schein Inc.
- K Line Europe GmbH
- Envista Holdings Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global invisible orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, patient group, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Ceramic Braces
- Lingual Braces
- Clear Aligners
- Clear Retainers
Breakup by Application:
- Crowding
- Excessive Spacing
- Malocclusion
- Others
Breakup by Patient Group:
- Adults
- Teenagers
- Children
Breakup by End User:
- Dental and Orthodontic Clinics
- Hospitals
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
