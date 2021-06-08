Online Gambling Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Driving Factors, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global online gambling market reached a value of US$ 66.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Online gambling, or virtual gambling, is an internet-based casino or sports-based betting activity. Unlike in-person gambling, it does not involve physical interaction between players, and the sessions are moderated by computer programs. Players can play various virtual games, such as sports betting, poker, blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. The gambling software application can be downloaded on a smart device, or the game can be played through a website. Online gambling platforms offer several benefits, such as cashless transactions, accessibility through any electronic device, personalized budget, and real-time gambling experience.

Market Trends and Drivers:

High internet connectivity, along with the rising penetration of smart devices, is driving the growth of the online gambling market. The legalization and cultural approval of online betting in several developed countries are also augmenting the demand for online gambling. Several online sports businesses are establishing high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, to attract a large consumer base. Moreover, various technological upgradations have led to the advent of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools. These tools help in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities to provide an engaging experience to the player. Additionally, rising consumer living standards and the inception of bitcoin gambling are further expected to drive the market.

Online Gambling Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kindred Group Plc

888 Holdings PLC

Intralot

LeoVegas AB

Cherry Spelgladje AB

MGM Resorts International

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Betsson AB

Bet365 Group Ltd.

GVC Holdings Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

Sports Betting Football Horse Racing E-Sports Others

Casino Live Casino Baccarat Blackjack Poker Slots Others

Others

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

