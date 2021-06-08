UAE Health Insurance Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE Health Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the UAE health insurance market reached a value of US$ 6.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Health insurance provides coverage for the medical or surgical expenses of an insured individual. As per the type of insurance, the person can either pay directly to the insurance provider or pay costs out of pocket and receive reimbursement. Over the past few years, medical routines and treatments have become costlier, leading to a rise in the number of health insurance providers. In the UAE, several emirates have introduced health insurance programs to secure their residents and government employees. For instance, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi announced amendments to its health insurance programs for the benefit of its employees and residents. Moreover, in Dubai, the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation designs various new health insurance plans, protects the rights of policyholders, and ensures the provision of quality health insurance to the emirate’s citizens, residents and visitors.
UAE Health Insurance Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the UAE health insurance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the UAE health insurance market on the basis of type and service provider.
Breakup by Type:
- Individual
- Group
Breakup by Service Provider:
- Public
- Private
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
