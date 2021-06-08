Retort Pouches Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retort Pouches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global retort pouches market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Retort pouches are a type of packaging solution widely utilized in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are laminated with multiple layers of metal foils and flexible plastic, which can withstand high temperature and intense pressure. They also contain lightweight polyethylene or PET films, which prevent air and moisture from entering and spoiling the contents. Since these pouches aid in preventing contamination or spillage of the content while extending its shelf-life, they are extensively used as a preferred packaging solution for foods, beverages, medicines and medical equipment.
Retort Pouches Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the retort pouches market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Berry Plastics Corporation
- Mondi PLC
- Amcor Limited
- Sonoco Products Company
- Astrapak Ltd
- Coveris
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- Tredegar Corporation
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Huhtamaki Group
- Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.
- Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd.
- Constantia Flexibles International GmbH
- ProAmpac
- Alliedflex Technologies Ltd.
- Flexi-Pack Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Stand-Up Pouches
- Spouted Pouches
- Zipper Pouches
- Pillow Pack
- 3-Side Sealed
Breakup by Capacity:
- Low
- Medium
- High
Breakup by Closure Type:
- With Cap
- Without Cap
Breakup by Material Type:
- Polypropylene
- Aluminum Foil
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Paper & Paperboard
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverage
- Healthcare
Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
