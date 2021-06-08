Bio-Polyamide Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price Analysis, Forecast, Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bio-Polyamide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bio-polyamide market reached a value of US$ 168.3 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bio-polyamide market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Bio-polyamide refers to a versatile bioplastic that is synthesized using renewable or bio-based raw materials like natural fats and oils. These polyamides exhibit high mechanical strength and thermal performance. They also are light weight, inexpensive, environment-friendly and recyclable. Excellent mechanical and thermal performance, low moisture absorption and strong chemical resistance are some of the other key characteristics of bio-polyamides. As a result, they are widely utilized across diverse industries including marine, textile, automotive and electronics in applications like powder coatings, sporting goods, automotive fuel lines, electrical cable jacketing, and flexible oil and gas pipes.

Bio-Polyamide Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the bio-polyamide market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

BASF

DSM

Evonik Industries

Domo Chemicals

Lanxess

SABIC

Solvay

Simon

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the bio-polyamide market on the basis of product type, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

PA-6

PA-66

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Plastics

Fibers

Breakup by End-Use:

Automotive

Textiles and Sports

Industrial Goods

Films and Coatings

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

