Customer Self-Service Software Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Customer Self-Service Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global customer self-service software market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2015-2020. Customer self-service software refers to a user-centric support solution that allows consumers to access information through a knowledge base or automated task management platform without the need for customer representatives. This software includes multiple self-service channels, such as interactive voice response systems, self-checkout systems, mobile applications, etc. Customer self-service software can be accessed anywhere at any time and provides written and video tutorials for troubleshooting problems. Consequently, it is widely used in various sectors, such as manufacturing, information technology, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, etc.

The increasing requirement for effective web-based self-service solutions and rising digitization across industries are primarily driving the customer self-service software market. Additionally, the extensive utilization of this software in the retail sector for hassle-free consumer experience is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing integration of customer self-service software with several technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, cloud computing, etc., is further propelling the market growth. This software aims to minimize the overall operating costs and increase productivity, which is expected to positively impact the global market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global customer self-service software market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aspect Software Inc.

Avaya Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

HappyFox Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Com Inc.

SAP SE

Verint Systems Inc.

Zappix Inc

Zendesk Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Web Self-Service

Mobile Self-Service

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Social Media and Community Self-Service

Email Management

IVR and ITR

Others

Breakup by Service:

Professional Service

Managed Service

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

