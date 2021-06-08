Europe I-Joist Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key Industry Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe I-Joist Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The Europe I-joist market reached a strong growth in 2020. I-joist, or wooden I-beam, refers to a lightweight, engineered wood product. It is primarily characterized by oriented web strands that are placed in between the top and bottom laminated flanges that give the joist a distinct I-shape. I-joist provides higher dimensional stability and better cost-effectiveness as compared to conventional plywood. It also offers enhanced resistance against swelling in ambient conditions, such as humidity, temperature fluctuations, and pressure change. As a result, I-joist is extensively utilized as floor and roof joists in wall studs and roof rafters across both the residential and commercial sectors.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-i-joist-market/requestsample

Several countries across Europe experience a prolonged winter season, which is currently driving the demand for I-joists for offering high resistance against shrinking and swelling under ambient conditions, such as heavy snowfall and frosting. Additionally, the growing number of private housing repair and maintenance activities is also augmenting the European market for I-joist. Moreover, the introduction of financial incentives and schemes providing project development assistance by strongly promoting sustainable energy investment programs is further propelling the market for constructional materials, such as I-Joists. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market for I-joist in Europe over the coming years. looking forward imarc group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by New Construction and Replacement:

New Construction

Replacement

Breakup by Application:

Floors

Roofs

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-i-joist-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Asphalt Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asphalt-market

Facade Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/facade-market

PVC Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pvc-pipes-manufacturing-plant

Insulation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insulation-market

North America Chitosan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-chitosan-market

Decorative Laminates Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/decorative-laminates-market

Methanol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/methanol-technical-material-market-report

White Cement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-cement-manufacturing-plant

Toluene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/toluene-technical-material-market-report

Isopropyl Alcohol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/isopropyl-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

North America Biofertilizer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-biofertilizer-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800