Endoscopy Devices Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Endoscopy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global endoscopy devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Endoscopy is a nonsurgical procedure that helps in the detailed examination of an internal organ or tissue. Endoscopy devices are flexible and long tubes that are inserted in the body through an incision or mouth to precisely study the interior of nose, esophagus, ears, throat and other parts. These equipment help in evaluating various conditions, such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in the colon, and changes in bowel habits.

A significant increase in the prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders is majorly propelling the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. In line with this, the rising preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is contributing to the market growth. Since MI surgeries involve shorter hospital stays with better efficacy and significantly less postoperative complications, this is contributing to the market growth. Other factors such as technological advancements and rise in the geriatric population, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Endoscopy Devices Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the endoscopy devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the endoscopy devices market on the basis of type, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

Endoscopes

Endoscopy Visualization Systems

Endoscopy Visualization Components

Operative Devices

Breakup by Application:

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Gynaecology Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

