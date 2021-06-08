Frozen Pizza Market Size, Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Frozen Pizza Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global frozen pizza market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Frozen pizza is a half-baked pizza made of yeasted flatbread dough that is frozen and consumed later. It’s usually topped with a variety of cheeses, sauces, and meats, like ham and chicken. After the preparation, frozen pizzas are kept frozen at low temperatures or flash-frozen to retain their nutritional value and flavor. As compared to freshly baked pizzas, they require additional cooking before consumption. Other than this, frozen pizzas have a longer shelf life, are more cost-effective, and help in minimizing food waste.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The key driving factors in the global frozen pizza market including rising urbanization and the growing demand for convenient food items. This is influenced by a shift toward easy-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals due to changing lifestyles, dietary habits, and hectic schedules. Moreover, increasing health awareness among consumers has prompted manufacturers to introduce gluten- and dairy-free variants. Besides this, the availability of innovative toppings, organic ingredients, and vegan options is contributing to the market growth. A rapid increase in the number of retail outlets and fast food joints is driving the growth of the market further.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Oetker GmbH

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co.

General Mills Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Newman’s Own Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Crust Type, Size, Product Type, Topping and Distribution.

Market Breakup by Crust Type:

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed Crust

Others

Market Breakup by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Frozen Pizza

Premium Frozen Pizza

Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Market Breakup by Topping:

Cheese

Meat

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution:

Food Chain Services

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2029)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

