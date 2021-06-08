Li-Fi Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Li-Fi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Li-Fi Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Light fidelity (Li-Fi) refers to a wireless optical networking technology that utilizes the visible light spectrum, infrared and ultraviolet radiations to transfer data at high speeds. The system operates through microcontrollers and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that trigger the conversion of light waves into electrical signals. These signals are then collected by photodetectors that analyze the changes in light intensity as data. This technology can connect distant and remote terrains across wide areas that cannot be reached via optical fibers. As a result, this technology is extensively utilized across various industries, including automotive, healthcare, aerospace, electronics, information technology (IT) and defense.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and the increasing construction of smart cities across the globe are primarily impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of big data tools, cloud computing and multi-tier data center architectures across several industries is also driving the market growth. Compared to the traditionally used substitutes, such as Wi-Fi, Li-Fi systems facilitate massive bandwidth spectrum, higher speeds and minimal network and radio interference. Additionally, the growing adoption of automated systems across residential and commercial spaces is creating lucrative opportunities for the industry players for business expansion. Numerous other factors, including the rising need for improvements in the existing technologies, rising digitalization, and extensive R&D activities, are anticipated to propel the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

FSOna Networks Corp

General Electric Co.

LG Innotek

Lightpointe Communications

Lucibel

LVX System

Oledcomm

Philips

PureLi-Fi Ltd.

Semicon Light Company

Sunpartner Technologies

Wipro LLC

Li-Fi Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Component, Application, Transmission Type and End-User.

Market Breakup by Component:

LED Lamps

Optical Sensor

Microcontroller

Software

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Indoor Networking

LBS (Location Based Services)

In-Flight Communication and Entertainment

Underwater Communication

Others

Market Breakup by Transmission Type:

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

Market Breakup by End-User:

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Defense and Security

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

