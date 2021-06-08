Honey Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Honey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global honey market size grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2015-2020. Honey is a sweet, viscous, dark golden-colored liquid that is obtained from the beehives. Bees produce honey using regurgitation and enzymatic activity of the nectar that churns out sugary secretions of plants and flowers. It contains high levels of monosaccharides, fructose and glucose, which provide sweetness. Honey can be stored for a long time due to its unique chemical composition and antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. It is also known to promote debridement and speed up the healing process by stimulating wound tissues.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/honey-market/requestsample

Global Honey Market Trends:

The global honey market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for nutritious food products. Honey consists of various essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and calcium, due to which it is used in both food and non-food applications. Apart from this, the growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of honey, such as improving metabolic activity, maintaining blood pressure levels, reducing the risk of diabetes, and healing burn wounds, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, honey finds a wide variety of applications in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. It is also utilized as a replacement for sugar and artificial sweeteners and in the production of fermented beverages, wine and alcoholic drinks. Moreover, with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities, market players have introduced a variety of honey flavors like tulsi, ajwain, eucalyptus and jamun. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2P5F8dO

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Barkman Honey LLC

Bee Maid Honey Limited

Beeyond the Hive

Capilano Honey Ltd.

Comvita Limited

Dabur India Ltd.

Dutch Gold Honey Inc.

New Zealand Honey Co

Oha Honey LP

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Streamland Biological Technology Ltd

Honey Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Application and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Type:

Alfalfa Honey

Date Honey

Buckwheat Honey

Acacia Honey

Clover Honey

Linden Honey

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800