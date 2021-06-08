Connected Motorcycle Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Connected Motorcycle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global connected motorcycle market to grow at a CAGR of around 42% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A connected motorcycle refers to an advanced mobility solution that connects riders to the telematics control unit (TCU) through a cellular connection. It has a highly advanced system that provides real-time information to the rider about traffic conditions, potholes, road curves, oil level, tire pressure, and battery life. The connected motorcycle enables remote monitoring by tracking stolen vehicles, collecting data for performance analytics, and offering operational information, roadside assistance and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Market Trends:

The escalating number of road accidents, along with the growing emphasis on driver safety, is primarily driving the demand for connected motorcycles across the globe. Moreover, several initiatives are undertaken by road safety authorities worldwide to minimize fatal road accidents. Additionally, the extensive dependence on smartphones and the rising penetration of 5G networks are also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, numerous app developers are creating two-wheeler-specific applications that provide motorcycle status, tamper alerts, vehicle location, automatic collision notification, remote diagnostics and maintenance reminders of the vehicle. Besides this, the key market players are integrating smart sensors, Big Data, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies to measure vehicle health and deliver real-time warnings to riders. All the factors mentioned above will further continue to propel the connected motorcycle market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Aeris

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW AG

Continental AG

DXC Technology Company

Facomsa

IAV

KPIT Technologies Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Starcom Systems Ltd

TE Connectivity

Connected Motorcycle Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Service, Hardware, Network Type and End User.

Market Breakup by Service:

Driver Assistance

Infotainment

Safety

Vehicle Management and Telematics

Insurance

Market Breakup by Hardware:

Embedded

Tethered

Market Breakup by Network Type:

Cellular V2X

Dedicated Short Range Communication

Market Breakup by End User:

Private

Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

