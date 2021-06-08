3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Price, Outlook and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global 3D medical imaging equipment market size reached a value of US$ 11.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global 3D imaging equipment market to reach a value of US$ 15.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during 2021-2026. Medical imaging equipment is used for generating visual representations of the internal organs and tissues that are utilized to diagnose and treat various diseases. 3D medical imaging equipment uses innovative technologies for delivering enhanced visualization of clinical interventions and other diagnostic information. It captures images at numerous angles and displays tissues at varying depths. It also produces superior imaging results with high-resolution and more intricate details by employing ultrasound, radiography, tomography and magnetic resonance imaging solutions. Consequently, their utilization widely assists healthcare professionals to get a better understanding of the patient’s body for the diagnosis of multiple medical illnesses.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-medical-imaging-equipment-market/requestsample

Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization in the healthcare sector. In line with this, there is a growing preference for digital imaging equipment over analog counterparts in hospitals and other diagnostic centers, which significantly aids in quick and effective decision-making. This, along with the rising demand for enhanced precision during diagnostics procedures, is contributing to the market growth. Product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) have led to the introduction of contrast-enhanced imaging systems with improved durability and reduced diagnosis time, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, favorable initiatives undertaken by the government of various countries to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness among patients regarding the benefits associated with the utilization of 3D imaging systems are also driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation, technological advancements, and growing geriatric population, along with the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market growth.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3w0Ij6V

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the top key players operating in the market include:

GE Healthcare Philips Electronics Nederland B.V. Siemens Healthineers FUJIFILM Corporation Analogic Corporation ContextVision AB Dentsply Sirona EOS imaging Esaote S.p.A Fuel 3D Technologies Limited KaVo Dental GmbH Hologic, Inc. Intelerad Medical Systems Intelerad Medical Systems Planmeca Group Samsung Medison Shimadzu Corporation.

Market Breakup by Product:

X-Ray Ultrasound MRI CT Scan Hybrid Imaging

Market Breakup by Solution:

3D Scanning 3D Rendering 3D Modeling

Market Breakup by Application:

Oncology Cardiology Orthopedics Others

Market Breakup by Components:

Hardware Software Service

Market Breakup by Deployment:

On-Premise Based Platform Cloud Based Platform Web Based Platform

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800