Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Research Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global alcoholic beverages market size reached a value of US$ 1,587 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global alcoholic beverages market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Alcoholic beverages are drinks that are fermented from sugars found in berries, fruits, grains, plant saps, honey and tubers. The anaerobic fermentation takes place by the utilization of yeast, which converts sugars into ethanol and carbon dioxide. Depending upon the fermentable material used, this process imparts characteristic flavors and aromas to the beverages, which are further categorized as beers, wines and spirits. The alcohol content of the beverage usually depends upon the type of the product and the period it is stored to age. Since alcohol is classified as a depressant, it is widely consumed for its physiological and psychological effects as a recreational drink.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends:

Increasing alcohol consumption, especially among the early career professionals, coupled with the rising trend of corporate gatherings and mid-week parties, has primarily facilitated the market growth. Rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income and improving lifestyles of the consumers have impelled the demand for premium and super-premium alcohol variants across the globe, thereby bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, several companies are investing significantly in the e-retail sector. The convenience and variety offered by online platforms are currently influencing the sales of alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, several manufacturers are incorporating bio-degradable packaging solutions and sustainable methods in the manufacturing process on account of growing environmental consciousness among the masses. For instance, Carlsberg, a Denmark-based leading brewery group, aims to attain zero carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

MillerCoors (Molson Coors Brewing Company)

Heineken Holdings N.V.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Diageo plc, Bacardi & Company Limited

Olvi Oyj

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co. Ltd.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

Market Breakup by Category:

Beer

Wine Still Light Wine Sparkling Wine

Spirits Baijiu Vodka Whiskey Rum Liqueurs Gin Tequila Others



Market Breakup by Alcoholic Content:

High

Medium

Low

Market Breakup by Flavour:

Unflavoured

Flavoured

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

Tins

Plastic Bottles

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trade

Specialist Retailers

Online

Convenience Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

