Disposable Gloves Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Disposable Gloves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global disposable gloves market size expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global disposable gloves market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Disposable gloves are single-use gloves that are used to prevent cross-contamination and provide protection against pathogens and external agents, such as dirt, humidity and harmful chemicals. They are manufactured under certain industry-specific requirements to offer barrier protection and improved comfort to end users. Usually made from latex, natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl and neoprene, these gloves are extremely durable, puncture-resistant and have high tensile strength. Furthermore, they offer improved elasticity and high resistance against chemicals. As a result, they are widely used for a vast array of applications, including food handling, chemical processes, medical examinations and retail handling, across multiple industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Disposable Gloves Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing requirement for good quality disposable gloves from the healthcare industry. These gloves are one of the essential medical equipment that are used by caregivers to avoid the transmission of pathogens and other infectious diseases. The bolstering sales of these gloves are further accelerated by the rapid outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the global level. Surging cases of the infection, growing awareness regarding the importance of healthcare safety and the increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), such as disposable gloves, mandated by governments to be used by frontline healthcare workers, are providing an impetus to the market growth. This, along with the rising healthcare expenditure and investments by both government and private entities, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by rapid industrialization and the growing incidences of workplace hazards. Owing to the growing awareness related to employee health and safety, several industries have mandated the usage of disposable gloves for chemical handling. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the market include rising consciousness among the masses regarding the importance of hand hygiene and extensive product utilization in the food and beverage sector.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Ansell Limited

The 3M Company

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Rubberex Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Dynarex Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Unigloves (UK) Limited

Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd.

Cypress Medical Products LLC

Microflex Corporation

YTY Group.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Powdered Gloves

Powder Free Gloves

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Medical

Non-Medical

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Medical Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

